Revanth Reddy Asks Telangana Employees to Work One Extra Hour

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to government employees to work an extra hour every day to improve administrative efficiency and help increase the state's revenue.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the additional effort by employees would strengthen government services and generate more funds for welfare schemes and employee benefits. He also stressed the need to stop illegal activities and prevent revenue leakages to improve the state's financial position.

Revanth Reddy said the government values the hard work of its employees and assured them that any increase in revenue would be used for their welfare. He added that government staff play an important role in successfully implementing public welfare programmes.

During the event, the state government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several banks to provide accident insurance coverage for all government employees, including contract and outsourcing staff.

The decision comes after the families of 45 Singareni workers who died in separate accidents received ₹1 crore insurance assistance. The government now plans to extend similar financial protection to all state employees and support their families during difficult times.

The Chief Minister also criticized the previous BRS government, alleging that it left Telangana with a huge debt burden. He claimed that despite financial challenges, the present government has ensured timely salary payments and is releasing retirement benefits in phases.

Responding to opposition leaders calling him "Gumpu Mestri," Revanth Reddy said he accepts the title with pride. He stated that his team of government officials and employees is working together to bring government services closer to the people.

He also defended major development projects such as the Hyderabad Metro expansion and the Musi River rejuvenation programme, accusing the opposition of trying to create hurdles for these initiatives.

Speaking about his frequent visits to Delhi, the Chief Minister said they are aimed at protecting Telangana's interests and attracting investment. He added that the government's long-term goal is to maintain law and order, encourage economic growth, and transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

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