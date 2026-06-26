Nandini Reddy Reveals Samantha's Pregnancy Secret

Director Nandini Reddy recently spoke about Samantha's pregnancy and shared how the actress managed to keep it private while shooting for Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Nandini Reddy said that only a few people on the film's team knew about Samantha's pregnancy during the shoot. Despite the personal milestone, Samantha remained fully focused on her work and completed the film professionally.

According to the director, Samantha worked hard throughout the production and never allowed her personal life to affect the film. Nandini praised the actress for her dedication and commitment to the project.

The director also said that Samantha's pregnancy came at a special time, as Maa Inti Bangaaram has turned out to be a successful film at the box office. She described it as a happy phase in the actress's personal and professional life.

Samantha recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actress has also announced that she plans to take a short maternity break after completing her current commitments.

With Maa Inti Bangaaram performing well and exciting news in her personal life, Samantha is currently enjoying one of the most memorable phases of her career.