Raja Shivaji OTT Release: Where to Watch the Marathi Blockbuster

The blockbuster Marathi film Raja Shivaji has officially arrived on OTT. After creating history at the box office, the historical drama is now available for streaming on Netflix in both Marathi and Hindi, giving a wider audience the opportunity to watch the film.

Released in theatres on May 1, 2026, Raja Shivaji became one of the biggest successes in Marathi cinema. The film created several box office records, including becoming the first Marathi movie to earn over ₹100 crore in India. It also emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film ever.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also plays the lead role, the film tells the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mission to establish Swarajya. The historical epic highlights important moments from the great warrior king's life and leadership.

The film features a star-studded cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, Jitendra Joshi and Boman Irani. Salman Khan also appears in a special cameo.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film features music composed by Ajay-Atul, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Urvashi Saxena.

Following its record-breaking theatrical run, Raja Shivaji is expected to attract a large audience on Netflix as fans and new viewers get a chance to experience the historical drama from home.

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