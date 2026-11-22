Sharmila Faces Questions Ahead of Daughter’s Wedding

Sakshi Post | Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila has come under criticism on social media over her stance in the ongoing family property dispute involving YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. With her daughter’s wedding just three days away, critics are questioning the timing of the controversy and its potential impact on the family.

The debate has intensified following an interim injunction issued by the Devanahalli Civil Court in Bengaluru concerning a disputed property in Yelahanka.

Court Issues Interim Injunction

The court has restrained Sharmila, her family members, agents and representatives from entering or interfering with the disputed property. It has also directed them not to cause any damage to the premises.

The order was issued in a civil suit filed by Silicon Builders Private Limited. After examining documents relating to the lease agreement, rental payments and other records, the court observed that the company had presented prima facie material supporting its claims.

The court issued notices to Sharmila, giving her an opportunity to submit her objections. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 19.

Sharmila’s Next Move Under Focus

The court's interim directions have brought renewed attention to Sharmila’s next course of action. Whether she will respect the court's directions and maintain restraint or pursue the matter further through legal channels remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, social media discussions have focused on the timing of the dispute, particularly with her daughter's wedding approaching.

Critics are raising questions about whether taking the family property dispute into the public domain could affect family relationships and reputation.

Political Angle Sparks Debate

The controversy has also acquired a political dimension, with critics questioning whether the developments could indirectly benefit TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Some social media users have questioned why Sharmila has not responded more strongly to what they describe as attacks by Yellow Media against YS Jagan, particularly given her identity as the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The central question being raised in political circles is whether family differences should be allowed to escalate into public and political confrontations, especially ahead of an important family occasion.

Sharmila’s next decision is likely to attract considerable political and public attention.