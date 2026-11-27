Nithiin is leaving no stone unturned to generate buzz around Alias Rukmini, a film that could prove to be a significant milestone in his career. At the film's trailer launch, the actor made another noteworthy statement, comparing director Murali Kanth to renowned Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Nithiin expressed confidence in Murali Kanth's storytelling abilities, stating that the director has the potential to deliver cinema that is both meaningful and entertaining. He also revealed that the entire film was completed in just 48 days, highlighting the team's efforts in wrapping up the project within a short schedule.

This is not the first time Nithiin has made a strong statement about the film. A few days ago, he described Alias Rukmini as the best film of his career so far. His repeated endorsements reflect his confidence in the project and the team behind it, as anticipation builds ahead of its release.

The film features Nithiin and Aafiya Sayed in the lead roles, alongside Sai Kumar and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal characters. Produced by Deepthi Ganta under the banner of Unanimous Productions, the story revolves around a small-time court employee who secretly writes adult novels under the pen name Alias Rukmini.

With actor Nani backing the project and Nithiin expressing strong confidence in the film, Alias Rukmini is gradually building expectations among audiences. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4.

The comparison with Rajkumar Hirani has also added an interesting dimension to the film's promotions. Known for films that combine humour with socially relevant themes, Hirani has established a distinct style in Indian cinema.

Nithiin's remarks suggest that he sees similar potential in Murali Kanth's approach to storytelling. Meanwhile, the film's short shooting schedule and Nani's support have become additional talking points during its promotional campaign.

"All eyes are now on how audiences respond to the film upon release."