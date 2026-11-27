Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 has entered its 12th week, and the competition is becoming more exciting as the show approaches its finale. This week, the makers introduced the special 'Buddy Up' theme, bringing former contestants back into the house. They are participating in special tasks along with the current contestants to select captaincy contenders.

On Thursday, former contestants VJ Sunny and Siri Hanumanth entered the house. Both were part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Their arrival added excitement to the house. Soon after entering, Sunny entertained everyone with his humour and unique style. He interacted with the contestants and shared his opinions about their gameplay.

Sunny questioned Trigun's strategy, saying he could not understand whether he was playing a good or bad game. He also teased him about his friendships by remixing the popular 'Panidonga' song. Sunny shared an emotional moment with Sudheer, calling him his brother. He also advised Varshini to play independently and appreciated Mukesh's gameplay and friendship with Sudheer.

Naresh Wins the Captaincy Task

Later, Bigg Boss announced a task to select captaincy contenders. Naresh and VJ Sunny formed one team, while Siri Hanumanth and Varshini were in the opposite team. Naresh's team won the task, securing his place in next week's captaincy contender competition. Following the loss, Varshini became emotional and told Sunny that Mukesh was the only person supporting her inside the house.

Prithvi Raj and Nikhil Enter the House

Later, former contestants Prithvi Raj and Nikhil entered the house and questioned the contestants about their friendships and willingness to make sacrifices. Ram Prasad supported Debjani, Sudheer stood for Naresh, Shiva supported RK, and Vamsi came forward for Trigun.

Nikhil advised Trigun and Vamsi to control their anger and asked Varshini and Debjani to focus on their individual games. He encouraged everyone to remain true to themselves, adding that reaching this stage of the competition itself was an achievement.