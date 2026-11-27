The ongoing dispute involving actor Ravi Mohan, his wife Aarthi Ravi and singer Kenishaa Francis has taken another turn. The Madras High Court has directed singer Kenishaa to appear in person on December 3 in connection with a defamation case filed by Aarthi.

Aarthi had approached the court alleging that Kenishaa published social media posts that damaged her reputation. She has requested the removal of the alleged defamatory posts and sought compensation of Rs. 1.01 crore.

During the latest hearing, the court transferred the matter to the Master Court for recording evidence. Kenishaa has been directed to appear in person and explain her position on December 3. The court also warned that if she fails to attend, the proceedings could be concluded on the same day. It further directed that a public notice about the case be published in newspapers.

The controversy is connected to the ongoing marital dispute between Ravi Mohan and Aarthi. The couple has been living separately, and Ravi Mohan has filed for divorce. Kenishaa's name became part of the discussion after reports about her association with the actor surfaced.

Earlier, the court had directed Ravi Mohan and Aarthi not to make public statements against each other while their legal dispute was pending. The court had also ordered them to remove certain social media posts.

The latest development has brought fresh attention to the dispute. All eyes are now on December 3, when Kenishaa is expected to appear before the court. The allegations in the defamation case are yet to be decided.