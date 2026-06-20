Big Conspiracy Against Small Films: Actor-Director Sheraz Mehdi

Actor and director Sheraz Mehdi has alleged that a systematic conspiracy is being carried out against small-budget films in the Telugu film industry. Addressing a press conference at the Film Chamber, he voiced his concerns over the challenges faced by his film O Andala Rakshasi during its release and re-release.

Sheraz claimed that the issue is not limited to his film alone but affects several low-budget producers across the industry. According to him, small films are often promised theatre allocations, only to have those commitments withdrawn at the last minute. He alleged that politics and favoritism have infiltrated the theatre allocation system, leaving independent filmmakers at a significant disadvantage.

Limited Screens, Poor Show Timings

Expressing his frustration, Sheraz said that in major cities like Hyderabad, small films are given only a handful of shows, often during off-peak hours when audience turnout is minimal. As a result, many films fail to reach viewers and are declared unsuccessful before they even get a fair chance at the box office.

He further stated that the challenges extend beyond theatrical releases. Small-budget films, he said, face difficulties in securing audio rights, satellite deals, OTT releases, and overseas distribution opportunities. These hurdles, according to him, are making it increasingly difficult for new directors and producers to establish themselves in the industry.

'Industry Bigwigs Are Not Allowing Good Films to Succeed'

Sheraz claimed that everyone who watched preview screenings of O Andala Rakshasi praised the film and predicted it would perform well. However, he alleged that despite the film's quality, influential figures within the industry were preventing it from reaching audiences.

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the Film Chamber despite submitting multiple complaints regarding the issue. Sheraz said he hopes Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan will take concrete steps to address the concerns raised by small filmmakers.

Legal Notices Sent to PVR, INOX and Asian Cinemas

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Sheraz revealed that he has sent legal notices to major multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, and Asian Cinemas, over what he described as unfair treatment in theatre allocation.

He argued that if his film had received adequate opportunities during its original release, there would have been no need for a re-release.

Calls for Government Support

Sheraz urged the governments of the Telugu states to introduce special incentives and support mechanisms for small-budget films, noting that several other states provide subsidies and benefits to filmmakers.

He also claimed that many people within the industry are aware of these issues but are reluctant to speak out publicly due to fear. "I am fighting for the truth," he said, adding that if conditions do not improve, he may consider leaving the Telugu film industry and pursuing opportunities in other language film industries.

The actor-director's remarks have sparked fresh debate about the challenges faced by independent filmmakers and the need for a more level playing field in the Telugu cinema ecosystem.