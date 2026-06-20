Sai Krishna and Kranti Kumar Deaths Expose AP's Red Book Constitution: YSRCP

YSRCP General Secretary (Legal Affairs ) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy stated that the implementation of the so-called “Red Book Constitution” marked the beginning of democratic decline in Andhra Pradesh and said the deaths of Sai Krishna and Kranti Kumar have once again exposed the dangerous state of affairs in the police system.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli along with Legal Cell Working President Jalla Sudarshan Reddy, he alleged that the police force has been converted into a private army of the ruling party. He said the targeting began with YSRCP leaders, later extended to social media activists, and has now reached ordinary citizens.

Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Sai Krishna’s custodial death was not the act of a single police officer and demanded that all those responsible, including higher officials, be identified and brought to justice. He questioned whether such incidents could occur without the knowledge of senior officers and reiterated the party’s demand for a CBI inquiry.

He also referred to the death of Kranti Kumar, stating that his video testimony alleging police torture must be thoroughly investigated. He alleged that repeated threats and inflammatory statements by ruling party leaders have emboldened sections of the police force to misuse power.

Jalla Sudarshan Reddy said victims are increasingly finding it difficult to get their complaints registered at police stations. He alleged that even injured persons are facing obstacles in receiving medical treatment and legal protection.

He announced that the YSRCP Legal Cell is ready to provide legal assistance to all victims of police excesses and government harassment. The party is setting up legal support committees across constituencies to help affected individuals pursue justice through lawful means.

The YSRCP leaders said the party would continue its legal and democratic fight until justice is delivered to the families of Sai Krishna, Kranti Kumar and other victims of alleged police excesses.