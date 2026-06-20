Telangana Schools Bandh Likely on June 23

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced a statewide schools bandh in Telangana on June 23. The student organization is protesting against the proposed closure of a large number of government schools in the state.

The protest comes after concerns were raised over the possible shutdown of thousands of government schools. ABVP leaders said such a move could negatively affect students from poor and rural backgrounds who depend on government educational institutions.

ABVP Opposes Government School Closures

ABVP has urged the Telangana government to immediately stop any plans to close government schools. The organization believes that shutting down schools would create difficulties for students and reduce access to education in several areas.

Student leaders stated that instead of closing schools, the government should focus on improving educational facilities and strengthening the public education system.

Demands Raised by ABVP

The student body has put forward several demands, including:

Improvement of infrastructure in government schools

Filling vacant teaching and education department posts

Regulation of fees charged by private and corporate schools

Extension of the breakfast scheme to all government schools

Effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Strict action against private schools charging excessive fees

Concerns Over Private School Fees

ABVP leaders alleged that many private and corporate schools are placing a financial burden on parents through frequent fee hikes and compulsory purchases of books and other materials.

The organization also claimed that issues such as teacher shortages and implementation of educational welfare policies have not received adequate attention.

Call for Public Support

ABVP has appealed to students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions to support the schools bandh on June 23. The organization said the protest aims to protect government schools and ensure better educational opportunities for all students across Telangana.

The bandh is expected to draw attention to the future of government education and the challenges faced by students in the state.