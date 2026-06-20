Hyderabad Power Cut Today, June 20: Areas Affected on Saturday

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad will experience temporary power outages on Saturday due to maintenance works, technical repairs, and tree branch trimming activities being carried out by the electricity department.

Officials have advised consumers in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during the scheduled shutdown period.

Power Shutdown in Uppal Areas

According to electricity officials, power supply will be suspended in parts of Uppal under the Uppal Bhagayath and IDA Uppal substations.

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The following areas under the Satyanagar feeder will be affected:

Satyanagar Colony

New Shantinagar

Tricolor Apartments

Sai Baba Temple Street

Venkateswara Colony

Aditya Hospital Lane

Mehfil Hotel Lane

Nallapochamma Temple Street

Judio Lane and nearby localities

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Areas under the Devender Nagar feeder:

Devender Nagar

Lakshminarayana Colony

Basti Dawakhana area

Vakil Building Lane and surrounding localities

Power Cuts in Azamabad and Chikkadpally

Officials said electricity supply will remain suspended in several areas under Hyderabad City-1 Division.

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Boudhanagar

Jamai Osmania

Chikkadpally

Ahobil Mutt area

Parsigutta

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Jawaharnagar

AP Tourism area

AC Guards

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Moon Cafe area

DD Colony

Keshav Memorial

ROM area

Gangaputra locality

Hindu Prachara Sabha

Post Office area

Rosary Convent

Babu Khan Estate

KPHB Colony Areas to Face Power Interruptions

TGSCPDCL officials announced power shutdowns for tree branch trimming works.

Vasanth Nagar Section

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Bhagat Singh Nagar

KPHB Aero Phase Park

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

New Aero Phase

Balaji Nagar Section

9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Ramdev Hospital area

Aakar Asha Hospital

Kalyan Jewellers

Vijetha Super Market

Sai Baba Temple area

Freedom Park

2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Anjaneya Nagar

Mahila Mandali area

Chaitanya Youth locality

Yadav Basti

Indira Nagar and nearby areas

Indira Nagar Substation Areas

Power supply will be interrupted due to maintenance works.

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Padmavathi Colony

Ammasani Venkat Reddy Colony

RNS Colony

BL Nagar

Anjaiah Enclave

Telephone Colony Phase-2

PNR Colony

Reddys Colony

Bhavani Colony

Shubhodaya Colony

Lecturers Colony

Green City Colony

Anagapuri Colony

Bheem Reddy Nagar

NIN Colonies

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Bolligudem

Anjaiah Enclave

Ammasani Venkat Reddy Colony

SBR Colony

Telephone Colony

Rajalingam Colony Phase 1 and 2

Suraj Nagar

Mahalakshmi Nagar

Balaji Nagar

Lakshma Reddy Nagar

Kompally Areas Affected

Due to technical maintenance at the Kompally Substation:

9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

Malla Reddy B.Ed College area

KVR Gardens Line

Cine Planet-Vijayashanthi Villas Road

Nobel NCL Colonies

2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

New Mark Apartments

RK Hotel Line

Swetha Shubham

Royal Meadows and nearby areas

Power Shutdown in Raidurgam

Maintenance works on Church IT and Timber Lake feeders will affect several locations.

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Nanakramguda

Alekhya Homes

Sumudura Apartments

Areas behind KIMS Hospital, Raidurgam

Raidurgam Main Road

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Gandhi Estate

HUDA Trade Centre

Lingampally Village

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Shivaji Nagar

Lingampally

Tara Nagar

Venkatadri Nagar

Consumers Advised to Plan Ahead

Electricity officials have requested residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and plan their activities in advance. Power supply is expected to be restored immediately after the completion of maintenance and repair works.

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