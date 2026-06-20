Hyderabad Power Cut Today, June 20: Areas Affected on Saturday
Residents in several parts of Hyderabad will experience temporary power outages on Saturday due to maintenance works, technical repairs, and tree branch trimming activities being carried out by the electricity department.
Officials have advised consumers in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during the scheduled shutdown period.
Power Shutdown in Uppal Areas
According to electricity officials, power supply will be suspended in parts of Uppal under the Uppal Bhagayath and IDA Uppal substations.
10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
The following areas under the Satyanagar feeder will be affected:
- Satyanagar Colony
- New Shantinagar
- Tricolor Apartments
- Sai Baba Temple Street
- Venkateswara Colony
- Aditya Hospital Lane
- Mehfil Hotel Lane
- Nallapochamma Temple Street
- Judio Lane and nearby localities
2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Areas under the Devender Nagar feeder:
- Devender Nagar
- Lakshminarayana Colony
- Basti Dawakhana area
- Vakil Building Lane and surrounding localities
- Power Cuts in Azamabad and Chikkadpally
Officials said electricity supply will remain suspended in several areas under Hyderabad City-1 Division.
9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
- Boudhanagar
- Jamai Osmania
- Chikkadpally
- Ahobil Mutt area
- Parsigutta
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- Jawaharnagar
- AP Tourism area
- AC Guards
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Moon Cafe area
- DD Colony
- Keshav Memorial
- ROM area
- Gangaputra locality
- Hindu Prachara Sabha
- Post Office area
- Rosary Convent
- Babu Khan Estate
- KPHB Colony Areas to Face Power Interruptions
TGSCPDCL officials announced power shutdowns for tree branch trimming works.
Vasanth Nagar Section
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- Bhagat Singh Nagar
- KPHB Aero Phase Park
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- New Aero Phase
- Balaji Nagar Section
9:30 AM to 1:00 PM
- Ramdev Hospital area
- Aakar Asha Hospital
- Kalyan Jewellers
- Vijetha Super Market
- Sai Baba Temple area
- Freedom Park
2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
- Anjaneya Nagar
- Mahila Mandali area
- Chaitanya Youth locality
- Yadav Basti
- Indira Nagar and nearby areas
- Indira Nagar Substation Areas
Power supply will be interrupted due to maintenance works.
10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Padmavathi Colony
- Ammasani Venkat Reddy Colony
- RNS Colony
- BL Nagar
- Anjaiah Enclave
- Telephone Colony Phase-2
- PNR Colony
- Reddys Colony
- Bhavani Colony
- Shubhodaya Colony
- Lecturers Colony
- Green City Colony
- Anagapuri Colony
- Bheem Reddy Nagar
- NIN Colonies
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Bolligudem
- Anjaiah Enclave
- Ammasani Venkat Reddy Colony
- SBR Colony
- Telephone Colony
- Rajalingam Colony Phase 1 and 2
- Suraj Nagar
- Mahalakshmi Nagar
- Balaji Nagar
- Lakshma Reddy Nagar
- Kompally Areas Affected
Due to technical maintenance at the Kompally Substation:
9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon
- Malla Reddy B.Ed College area
- KVR Gardens Line
- Cine Planet-Vijayashanthi Villas Road
- Nobel NCL Colonies
2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
- New Mark Apartments
- RK Hotel Line
- Swetha Shubham
- Royal Meadows and nearby areas
- Power Shutdown in Raidurgam
Maintenance works on Church IT and Timber Lake feeders will affect several locations.
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Nanakramguda
- Alekhya Homes
- Sumudura Apartments
- Areas behind KIMS Hospital, Raidurgam
- Raidurgam Main Road
10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Gandhi Estate
- HUDA Trade Centre
- Lingampally Village
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Shivaji Nagar
- Lingampally
- Tara Nagar
- Venkatadri Nagar
Consumers Advised to Plan Ahead
Electricity officials have requested residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and plan their activities in advance. Power supply is expected to be restored immediately after the completion of maintenance and repair works.