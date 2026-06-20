Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 20: Check City-Wise Rates

Jun 20, 2026, 12:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on June 20, 2026. Precious metals continue to attract investors and jewellery buyers despite fluctuations in global markets. Silver prices also remained stable in most cities.

People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly between jewellers.

Gold Prices Today - June 20,2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,45,850
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,33,690
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,09,380

Chennai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,45,850
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,33,690
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,09,380

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,45,850
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,33,690
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,09,380

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,45,970
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,33,800
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,09,470

Delhi

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,46,120
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,33,940
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,09,580

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,45,970
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,33,800
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,09,470

Silver Prices Today - June 20,2026:

Hyderabad

  • Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Chennai

  • Per 1 Kg: ₹2,55,000

Bengaluru

  • Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Mumbai

  • Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Delhi

  • Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Kolkata

  • Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

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