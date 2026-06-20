Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 20: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on June 20, 2026. Precious metals continue to attract investors and jewellery buyers despite fluctuations in global markets. Silver prices also remained stable in most cities.

People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly between jewellers.

Gold Prices Today - June 20,2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,45,850

22K Gold: ₹1,33,690

18K Gold: ₹1,09,380

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,45,850

22K Gold: ₹1,33,690

18K Gold: ₹1,09,380

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,45,850

22K Gold: ₹1,33,690

18K Gold: ₹1,09,380

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,45,970

22K Gold: ₹1,33,800

18K Gold: ₹1,09,470

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,46,120

22K Gold: ₹1,33,940

18K Gold: ₹1,09,580

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,45,970

22K Gold: ₹1,33,800

18K Gold: ₹1,09,470

Silver Prices Today - June 20,2026:

Hyderabad

Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Chennai

Per 1 Kg: ₹2,55,000

Bengaluru

Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Mumbai

Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Delhi

Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000

Kolkata