Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 20: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities on June 20, 2026. Precious metals continue to attract investors and jewellery buyers despite fluctuations in global markets. Silver prices also remained stable in most cities.
People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly between jewellers.
Gold Prices Today - June 20,2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,45,850
- 22K Gold: ₹1,33,690
- 18K Gold: ₹1,09,380
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,45,850
- 22K Gold: ₹1,33,690
- 18K Gold: ₹1,09,380
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹1,45,850
- 22K Gold: ₹1,33,690
- 18K Gold: ₹1,09,380
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,45,970
- 22K Gold: ₹1,33,800
- 18K Gold: ₹1,09,470
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,46,120
- 22K Gold: ₹1,33,940
- 18K Gold: ₹1,09,580
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,45,970
- 22K Gold: ₹1,33,800
- 18K Gold: ₹1,09,470
Silver Prices Today - June 20,2026:
Hyderabad
- Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000
Chennai
- Per 1 Kg: ₹2,55,000
Bengaluru
- Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000
Mumbai
- Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000
Delhi
- Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000
Kolkata
- Per 1 Kg: ₹2,50,000