Deva Katta Presents Jo Jo: A Raw, Rustic Romantic Comedy

Renowned filmmaker Deva Katta, known for a distinctly serious and idea-driven body of work, is stepping into an entirely different space as he presents ‘Jo Jo’, a raw, rustic romantic comedy set against the Ultra Rural diamond fields of Jonnagiri. Written and directed by Kiran Jay Kumar, known for Mayasabha, the film promises an irreverent and unfiltered take on romance, ambition and the lengths people go to in search of a better life.

In the parched diamond fields of Jonnagiri, two penniless dreamers and a fearless young woman set their sights on one life-changing diamond, hoping that a single discovery can transform their fortunes. But their desperate hunt for wealth soon becomes anything but straightforward, drawing them into a whirlwind of romance, comic misadventures, greed, betrayal and danger. As their pursuit of the elusive diamond takes increasingly unpredictable turns, ‘Jo Jo’ unfolds as a quirky romantic comedy rooted in the eccentric characters and circumstances surrounding this unlikely treasure hunt.

The title announcement poster captures the film’s raw and earthy character through its rustic visual treatment, placing its central figure against the landscape of Jonnagiri. The makers further underline the film’s irreverent comic voice with the tongue-in-cheek warning, “హెచ్చరిక: మనోభావాల బ్యాచ్ దూరంగా ఉండండి!” — signalling a film that intends to approach its romance and comedy without the usual restraints.

‘Jo Jo’ is produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni under the banner Vijayam. Kiran Jay Kumar has handled the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction, while Krishna Kamal and Maahi Sri play Seenu and Supraja, respectively. The ensemble includes Phanindra Devarapalli as Venkatesh, Prabhavathi as Vijayamma, Mahaboob Basha as Suri, Satish Devatte Tanjore as Rangasaami, Puduru Sharath Babu as Ramana and Makarand Deshpande as Mukesh Shah. The technical team comprises Rohith Kumar as Director of Photography, Mahesh Shankar as Music Director and Madhav Kumar Gullapalli as Editor, with Rehman, Srinivas Mouli and Ramachandra as lyricists.

Interestingly, Deva Katta, Kiran Jay Kumar and Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni have previously joined forces for ‘Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans’, the sensational political drama that brought their creative collaboration together. With Mayasabha, the trio created a politically charged and ambitious world; with ‘Jo Jo’, they reunite to explore a completely different tonal and genre space, making this collaboration particularly intriguing.

What makes ‘Jo Jo’ particularly intriguing is this contrast at the heart of its presentation. Deva Katta, a filmmaker associated with a very different cinematic vocabulary, is backing a film that embraces rural eccentricity, romance and unabashed comedy. The reunion of the ‘Mayasabha’ team in this unexpected genre, coupled with the distinctive diamond-hunt premise, gives ‘Jo Jo’ an immediate point of curiosity.

With its drought-hit setting, unlikely treasure hunt and characters caught between dreams of fortune and the complications that come with them, ‘Jo Jo’ sets out to deliver a romantic comedy with a distinctly raw and rustic identity. The announcement marks the beginning of the film’s promotional journey, with further details about the film and its release plans set to follow.

