Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohit’s Strategy Creates Tension in the House

The fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has started with intense nomination drama. The Day 29 episode featured a new nomination process that gave contestants the chance to nominate housemates through a task involving a hidden fruit.

As part of the task, one contestant had to hide a fruit while two others searched for it. The winner got the power to nominate two contestants, while the person who lost could nominate one contestant.

In the first round, Ram Prasad found the hidden fruit and nominated Aman and Thrigun. Mukesh then nominated Apoorva, questioning her handling of captaincy and her behaviour in the house.

Later, Thrigun won another round and nominated Apoorva and Aman. His comments about Apoorva led to a heated argument between the two. Apoorva also made strong remarks against Thrigun during the confrontation.

Aman later nominated Mukesh, bringing up their earlier disagreements. The nominations continued with Varshini finding the hidden fruit and choosing Rohit and Apoorva for nomination. Shalini also nominated Thrigun.

Rohit was also seen giving instructions to his Agnipariksha team, asking them to ensure that more contestants were brought into the nomination process as they were in the danger zone. Shalini's nomination of Thrigun appeared to follow Rohit's strategy.

The fifth-week nomination process has created fresh tensions between several contestants, particularly Apoorva, Thrigun, Mukesh, Rohit and Shalini. The final list of nominated contestants and the audience voting will determine who faces elimination this week.