AP EAMCET 2026 Results Likely today, June 22: Direct link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to announce the AP EAMCET 2026 results soon. According to reports, the AP EAPCET 2026 rank cards are expected to be released on June 22, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Students who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can access their results through the official AP EAPCET website once the scorecards are published.

Where to Check AP EAMCET 2026 Results

Candidates can visit the official portal and log in using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to view their scores and rank cards.

Why the Result Announcement Was Delayed

Earlier, APSCHE informed candidates that the AP EAPCET 2026 results would be declared after the release of the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Betterment Examination results.

Since the AP Intermediate supplementary results were announced on June 18, the EAPCET results are now expected to follow shortly.

Candidates who qualified in the Intermediate examination or its equivalent were also required to submit their 10+2 marks declaration form as instructed by the authorities.

AP EAMCET 2026 Qualifying Marks

To qualify for AP EAMCET 2026, candidates belonging to the General category must secure at least 25 percent of the total marks.

However, there is no minimum qualifying mark requirement for students from the SC and ST categories.

How AP EAMCET Rank Is Calculated

The AP EAMCET rank list is prepared using a combined weightage system. The final rank is calculated by giving:

75% weightage to AP EAMCET marks

25% weightage to Intermediate (Class 12) marks

The rank card will be available along with the result announcement.

Steps to Check AP EAMCET 2026 Result Online

Visit the official AP EAPCET website.

website. Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

View the result and rank card on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Check AP EAMCET Scorecard Through WhatsApp

Candidates can also access their AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard through WhatsApp. Students need to send their roll number to 9552300009 and follow the instructions provided.

What's Next After Results?

After the results are declared, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling and admission process for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

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