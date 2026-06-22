OTT Releases June 22 to 28: House of the Dragon 3, Avatar Fire and Ash

A new week brings a fresh batch of movies, web series and reality shows across popular streaming platforms. From fantasy adventures and crime dramas to family entertainers and reality competitions, viewers have plenty of options to add to their watchlist. Here's a look at some of the major OTT releases arriving between June 22 and June 28.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Arrives

Fans of fantasy drama can return to the world of Westeros with the third season of House of the Dragon. The story continues the fierce battle within House Targaryen as rival factions fight for control of the Iron Throne.

The new season is expected to feature larger battles, political twists and intense dragon action. The series begins streaming from June 22.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Returns

The popular rural drama is back with another season. The story follows doctors working in a village as they deal with healthcare challenges and everyday life.

Starring Amol Parashar and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, the new season premieres on June 22 and promises a mix of emotional and light-hearted moments.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Heads to OTT

After its successful theatrical run, Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to make its streaming debut. The film takes audiences back to Pandora and introduces new adventures, characters and challenges in the world of the Na'vi.

The movie starts streaming from June 24.

Blast Makes Digital Debut

Tamil action drama Blast is arriving on OTT following its release in cinemas. The film tells the story of a middle-class family caught in a conflict involving a powerful businessman and a controversial project.

Blast begins streaming on June 25.

Alliance Brings New Reality Competition

Reality show lovers can look forward to Alliance, a competition series where contestants must build partnerships while dealing with unexpected twists and strategic challenges.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show premieres on June 26.

The Bear Season 5 Begins Final Journey

Award-winning drama The Bear returns with its fifth and final season. The story once again focuses on the struggles and ambitions of a restaurant team trying to achieve success in a highly competitive environment.

The final season starts streaming on June 26.

Perfect Family Season 2 Offers More Drama

The Karkaria family returns with new challenges, relationships and emotional moments in Perfect Family Season 2.

The comedy-drama premieres on June 26 and features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Pahwa and Neha Dhupia.

This Is Not a Murder Mystery Brings Suspense

This historical crime drama is set in the 1930s and follows a group of famous artists who become involved in a mysterious murder case inside a grand estate.

The six-episode series arrives on June 26.

Lock Upp Season 2 Returns

The popular reality show Lock Upp is back with a brand-new season. Contestants will face challenges, controversies and dramatic moments under the theme "Sach Ya Sazaa."

The new season is expected to deliver plenty of entertainment for reality TV fans.

Final Word

From big-budget fantasy series and blockbuster movies to reality shows and crime thrillers, OTT platforms are offering a wide variety of content this week. Whether you enjoy action, drama, comedy or mystery, there is something new to stream between June 22 and June 28.

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