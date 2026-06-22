Allu Arjun Skips Nampally Court Hearing in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

All eyes are on Allu Arjun today as Nampally court summoned the actor to attend the court hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case during Pushpa 2 premiere. The legal proceedings in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, which occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, continue to move forward. The tragic incident claimed the life of a woman, Revathi (35), while her son Sritej (8) sustained serious injuries.

The Nampally Court had issued summons to actor Allu Arjun, directing him to appear for a hearing on Monday. However, Allu Arjun could not attend the proceedings. While all other accused persons in the case were present before the court, Allu Arjun was absent.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned the case to July 6. The Nampally Court also directed that a memo be filed explaining Allu Arjun’s absence from the proceedings.

Allu Arjun, who has been named as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case, was required to appear in person. Instead, his legal counsel represented him before the court. According to the actor’s lawyer, Allu Arjun could not attend the hearing as he is currently in Mumbai for the shooting of Raka, an upcoming film directed by Atlee.

The case stems from the stampede that took place outside Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of Pushpa 2, an incident that sparked widespread debate over crowd management and safety measures at high-profile film events.