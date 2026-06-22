Prabhas Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Breaks Rules Again

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has built a reputation for his uncompromising filmmaking style, delivering blockbuster hits such as Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. Now, all eyes are on his ambitious next project, Spirit, a high-octane cop drama starring pan-India star Prabhas.

What is grabbing attention, however, is Vanga's unconventional approach to the film. The director is reportedly determined to break away from the formula that has defined most of Prabhas' post-Baahubali outings and bring back the actor's raw, grounded screen presence.

Following the massive success of Baahubali, Prabhas' films largely relied on grand visual spectacles, extensive CGI, green-screen setups and controlled studio environments. Movies such as Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush were mounted on a massive scale, but often faced criticism for their artificial visual settings. Many fans and critics felt that such environments diluted the natural charisma and earthy appeal that once defined Prabhas on screen.

Vanga appears determined to change that narrative with Spirit. Instead of recreating locations inside studios, the filmmaker is reportedly taking the production directly to real locations across Hyderabad. Recent reports suggest that high-voltage action sequences were filmed at the iconic Vimal Theatre. The team has now moved to another challenging location, the Chanchalguda Central Jail, where a crucial sequence is currently being shot.

Prabhas is said to be actively participating in both schedules, making the shoots a major talking point in film circles. Interestingly, several filmmakers who have worked with the actor in the past have revealed that Prabhas generally prefers shooting in locations with minimal crowds and distractions. However, Vanga seems determined to push boundaries and adopt a far more immersive and realistic filmmaking approach for Spirit.

If the director succeeds in translating this vision onto the big screen, Spirit could not only emerge as another blockbuster for Prabhas but also silence criticism surrounding the actor's recent films by reconnecting audiences with the authentic screen presence that made him a superstar in the first place.