Rent Boyfriend Scam: Hyderabad Police Issue Alert

Hyderabad Police have cautioned women and young social media users about a new online scam involving advertisements for "rent boyfriend" services. What may look like an offer for companionship could actually be a cyber fraud attempt, officials have warned.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar alerted the public about such advertisements appearing on social media platforms. According to the warning, scammers are using attractive posts and promotional offers to make the fake services appear genuine.

What Is the Rent Boyfriend Scam?

Scammers reportedly create social media accounts offering male companions for activities such as coffee dates, movie outings, shopping trips and other forms of companionship.

The advertisements often feature photographs of good-looking men. Police said these pictures may not belong to the people behind the accounts and could have been copied from the internet or created with artificial intelligence.

To attract potential victims, fraudsters may also announce limited-time deals and discounts. Once someone shows interest, the scammers begin communicating privately and eventually ask for money.

How Victims Can Lose Money

After making contact, fraudsters may demand an advance amount before confirming the supposed booking. They can give different reasons for the payment, including registration charges, security deposits, membership fees or booking costs.

Victims may be directed to make payments through QR codes, UPI or other digital payment methods. Once the money reaches the scammers, the account may disappear or the victim may be blocked.

Personal Photos Could Become a Bigger Risk

Police have warned that financial fraud is not the only concern. Sharing photographs, phone numbers, addresses or other personal details with unknown online accounts can create additional risks.

Scammers could potentially misuse private information to threaten, harass or blackmail victims. Meeting strangers contacted through such advertisements can also raise personal safety concerns.

Police Advice for Women and Parents

Authorities have urged women to avoid responding to suspicious companionship advertisements and to verify online profiles before trusting them.

People should never send money to unknown accounts simply because an online advertisement promises a service or discount. Sensitive information, private photographs, banking details, OTPs and passwords should also remain confidential.

Parents have been advised to stay aware of their children's online activities and encourage them to report suspicious messages or profiles rather than engaging with them.

What To Do After a Cyber Fraud

Anyone who loses money or suspects that they have been targeted should save screenshots, payment records, phone numbers and other evidence. They should avoid sending additional money or continuing conversations with the suspected scammer.

Cybercrime victims in India can report financial fraud through the 1930 cybercrime helpline and the official national cybercrime reporting platform.

The latest warning from Hyderabad Police serves as a reminder that attractive social media offers can sometimes hide serious fraud risks. Users should verify unfamiliar accounts and avoid making payments to people they have not independently verified.

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