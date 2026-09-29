Sardar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Karthi’s Film?

Karthi’s Sardar 2 is all set to arrive on OTT after its theatrical release. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film will start streaming on October 1, 2026.

Directed by P. S. Mithran, the spy-action thriller was released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in multiple languages. The film stars Karthi in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath as the female leads. S. J. Suryah plays the antagonist.

The movie is backed by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, while Sam CS has composed the music. Sardar 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages from October 1.

With its OTT premiere arriving just 21 days after its theatrical release, Karthi fans can soon watch Sardar 2 from home.