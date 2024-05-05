Pawan Kalyan's Gudivada Rally Fails to Draw Crowds

Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan held a public rally in Gudivada on Saturday as part of his 'Varahi Yatra' campaign tour. Despite claims by alliance leaders of huge preparations, the event turned out to be a failure with a poor turnout. Kalyan, who was scheduled to arrive at 11 am, reached the venue at 12:30 pm. There were 3,000 people at the venue..

As Pawan Kalyan began his speech, the crowd had reduced further to only around 2,000 people. Attendees expressed anger over the lack of proper arrangements at the venue. Pawan reportedly voiced his displeasure with alliance candidates and party leaders over the low turnout. The failed rally has raised fears of potential defeat among alliance leaders.

Local residents seemed disinterested in Pawan’s speech, claiming he repeated the same rhetoric without outlining any concrete development plans for the Gudivada constituency. There are doubts that infighting within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the constituency contributed to the poor attendance.

TDP leaders have alleged that clashes within the party escalated due to the alleged arrogance of Venigandla Ramu, the TDP candidate contesting against the heavyweight YSRCP leader Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) in Gudivada. Ramu, an NRI businessman, is accused of neglecting Jana Sena, BJP and senior TDP leaders. Locals feel the TDP candidate lacks the ability to challenge the incumbent MLA Kodali Nani, who is widely expected to secure a massive victory in the upcoming May 13 polls.

