YS Jagan to Visit Visakhapatnam, Console Families of Boat Tragedy Victims

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to meet the families of fishermen who went missing in the recent tragic boat accident.

During his visit, Jagan will personally console the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the mishap, inquire about their well-being, and assure them of the YSRCP's continued support during this difficult time. He is also expected to reiterate the party's commitment to standing by the affected families and ensuring they receive all possible assistance.

Jagan will also visit Kari Chinna, one of the survivors who narrowly escaped death in the accident, to inquire about his health and recovery.

YS Jagan Tour Schedule

Jagan will depart from Tadepalli on Tuesday morning and arrive in Visakhapatnam. His first stop will be Jabbar Thota, where he will meet the families of the fishermen who went missing in the boat tragedy. He will then visit Kari Chinna, who survived the accident, and interact with him regarding his recovery.

After completing the programme, Jagan will return to Tadepalli in the afternoon.

Even before his visit, the former Chief Minister had directed YSRCP leaders to extend all possible assistance to the affected families. He has been closely monitoring developments related to the tragedy and has been seeking regular updates to ensure that justice is delivered to the victims. His visit is aimed at expressing solidarity with the grieving families and offering them moral support in the aftermath of the devastating accident.