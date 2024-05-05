TV News Viewership Data Shows Strong YSRCP Wave in AP

Numerous pre-election surveys and analyses conducted by various polling agencies have predicted that the YSRC party led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will retain power by winning the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, a new approach to gauging public sentiment ahead of the May 13 polls has emerged. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings of news channels are being considered an effective way to analyse the mood of the people and determine the political wave in the state. The news content that people prefer to watch or skip may be a good indicator of their political preferences, reflected in the BARC ratings. According to the latest ratings, the YSRCP wave is strong, and the ruling party is expected to retain power after the May 13 elections.

An analysis of the BARC ratings reveals that the top three Telugu news channels, Sakshi, NTV, and TV9, have been extensively covering the YSRCP's election campaigns in the state. These channels have reported a remarkable spike in ratings from February-March to the third week of April. In contrast, TV5, ABN Andhra Jyothi, and ETV Andhra Pradesh, which have widely covered the election meetings of the TDP-led alliance, have reported a decline in ratings during the same period.

It is now evident that people are showing more interest in consuming news related to the YSRCP, while viewership for content related to the opposition alliance's programs has decreased in recent days. The YSRCP is aggressively campaigning to win all 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, and these BARC ratings have only reinforced the ruling party's determination.

