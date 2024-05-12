Stage set for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls in Andhra Pradesh Tomorrow

Amaravati: The stage is set for polling as the high-octane poll campaign in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh came to an end on Saturday. Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, and for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled in the fourth phase on Monday while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

1.60 lakh EVMs will be used in 46,389 polling booths across 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Over 5,00,000 police personnel have been deployed for election-related security arrangements.



The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for Monday’s polling. The voting will be webcast in at least 70 percent of polling stations in the districts. As many as 454 candidates are in the fray from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies while 2,387 nominees are contesting from 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Over 46,000 polling stations have been set up for May 13 polling

EC has identified a total of 12,438 sensitive polling stations

Webcasting facility has been made available across 34,651 polling stations

Voting will be webcast in 74.70 percent of polling stations

454 candidates are in the fray from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

2,387 nominees are contesting from 175 Assembly constituencies

2,154 male candidates and 231 female candidates are in the fray

Total number of voters are 4.14 crore, which include 2.30 crore male voters, 2.10 crore female voters

3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors

Also Read: Jagan Kosam Siddham Sends Shockwaves To Opposition

