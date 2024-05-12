Jagan Kosam Siddham Sends Shockwaves To Opposition

As election campaigning came to a draw in Andhra Pradesh today, the YSRCP emerged as the undisputed leader in voter outreach. With an astounding support of over 1 crore individuals rallying behind the party as 'Star Campaigners' under the Jagan Kosam Siddham campaign, the final door-to-door was executed with much fervor. Executed on ground predominantly by a spirited cadre of over 2.5 lakh members across 47,000 booths, these foot soldiers sent shockwaves through the Opposition camp. Along the way, they roped in commoners as 'Star Campaigners' who joined leaders, candidates, and party members in canvassing door-to-door for nearly two weeks, championing CM Jagan’s 2024 manifesto promises (Navaratnalu Plus).

The campaign was a superhit from the day it was launched (May 2) because it was for the first time in the history of this country, that a political party vowed to make commoners its ‘Star Campaigners’. Names of 12 such people were registered with the Election Commission along with names like the Chief Minister himself Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other political heavyweights like Botcha Satyanarayana, VY Subba Reddy, VijayaSai Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy amongst others. Remember, CM Jagan, in his Siddham public meetings had sought the support of common public / beneficiaries and had asked them to be his ‘Star Campaigners’ if they had benefited from YSRCP welfare schemes and if they believed that YSRCP had delivered good governance on ground. He had said, ‘No film stars, no big names, no influencers, my star campaigners are my people!’. As these ordinary citizens stepped up to support the YSRCP as ‘Star Campaigners’, the message on ground started to reverberate as all of them spoke at length about Jagananna’s welfare schemes and how their lives transformed thereafter.

As part of the campaign, the YSRCP cadre diligently visited every household with a 'Star Campaigner Booklet', aiming to garner genuine public approval for CM Jagan's five years of governance and to share his vision for the state. Additionally, the cadre carried a 'Siddham pen' and a 'Siddham Badge'. Each household received YSRCP's 2024 Manifesto Table Calendar, designed to fit into a photo frame, along with mobile and door stickers. Individuals interested in becoming Star Campaigners were asked to give a missed call to 96120-96120 and receive an SMS confirmation with a unique Star Campaigner ID (example FAN150004). Subsequently, a Star Campaigner ID Card was issued, symbolizing their dedication to the party's mission.

Despite the scorching sun or lashing rain, the outreach penetrated to the remotest villages across the state, with particularly women supporters rallying behind CM Jagan. The districts that recorded the most overwhelming response were Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, Krishna, Chittoor, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Satya Sai, and Kadapa. These districts also witnessed an impressive number of household visits, furthering CM Jagan's message and vision for the upcoming 5 years.