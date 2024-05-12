1.23 lakh cases settled in 2nd National Lok Adalat in J&K

Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) A total of 1.23 lakh cases were settled across Jammu and Kashmir in the second National Lok Adalat of the calendar year 2024 held on Saturday, an official statement said here.

The Lok Adalat was held to boost amicable settlements among the parties in cases, including motor accident claims tribunals, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce under the Negotiable Instrument Act, money recovery, commercial disputes and criminal cases of compoundable nature, the statement added.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority); and mentorship of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, as well as under the guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

The statement said that as per the information received from various legal services institutions working in different districts of J&K, of the total 1,28,959 cases taken up by 138 benches in the day-long National Lok Adalat across the Union Territory, 1,22,549 cases were amicably settled and disposed of involving an amount of Rs 42,73,80,904 as compensation/settlement amount in cases like motor accident claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour, and bank recovery, etc.

"To ensure amicable settlement of maximum disputes, Pre-Lok Adalat sittings and pre-counselling sessions were organised well before the National Lok Adalat so that the parties get ample opportunity to engage in dialogue with their rivals to arrive at a consensus to resolve the dispute permanently," the statement said.

"Besides, webinars and virtual meetings were also organised to sensitise the stakeholders, officers of legal services institutions, LADCs, panel lawyers, PLVs, and all those who are related in one way or the other in enhancing the alternate dispute resolution, regarding the importance of Lok Adalat and to persuade the parties to take maximum benefit out of it."

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, while addressing media persons appreciated the efforts of all the judicial officers, secretaries DLSA's, advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts, legal services institutions as well as litigants for their participation in the National Lok Adalat.

He urged all the stakeholders to come forward and take maximum benefit of such initiatives of the NALSA.

He also said that the third National Lok Adalat of the current calendar year will be held on September 14 and those litigants who could not get their cases either listed in the second Lok Adalat or could not settle their disputes for any reason can avail of the opportunity in the third Lok Adalat.

