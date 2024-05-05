Naidu should question BJP not YSRCP on Land Titling Act: Lakshmi Parvathi

Guntur: The entry of Nara Lokesh into the political arena in Mangalagiri constituency has ushered in an era of violent politics, according to YSRCP leader Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi. She cited the recent attack on YSRCP leader Meka Venkata Reddy allegedly by TDP supporters in Tadepalli as an example of this new "politics of murder." Parvathi accused Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh of resorting to violent means to regain power.

She also took aim at Chandrababu for not questioning the BJP-led central government over the Land Titling Act. Parvathi stated that the Act was introduced by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the State government was only following the Union government guidelines. She exhorted Naidu to direct his criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than the YSRCP.

Parvathi defended Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, portraying him as a pro-farmer leader who would never deprive them of their lands. In contrast, she alleged Chandrababu is a person who is spreading malicious propaganda against the YSRCP for political gain. She also implicated former TDP ministers Ponguru Narayana and Prathipati Pulla Rao in Amaravati Capital land cases.

