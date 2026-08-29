Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan Roshan Begins His Music Journey

Hrehaan Roshan, the elder son of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, has officially started his journey in the music industry as an independent artist.

Hrehaan released his first single, “This Heavenly Place,” on Friday. For his debut track, he has taken on multiple roles as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.

The song’s music video has a simple black-and-white presentation. Hrehaan can be seen singing and playing the guitar, keeping the focus mainly on his music and performance.

His debut has received appreciation from his family and fans. The Roshan family is reportedly very happy and proud of Hrehaan as he begins his career in music.

With his first single, Hrehaan has now taken his first step into the music world, and listeners will be looking forward to his upcoming work.