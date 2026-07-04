Hrithik Roshan Divorce: Viral Rs 400 Crore Claim Gets a Twist

Rumours surrounding Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce have resurfaced once again on social media. For years, several reports have claimed that Sussanne received Rs 400 crore as alimony after ending her marriage with the Bollywood star. However, these claims have now been firmly denied by her sister, Farah Ali Khan.

Farah Ali Khan Calls the Rumours False

Farah Ali Khan has clarified that the reports about Sussanne Khan receiving Rs 400 crore in alimony are completely false. She stated that Sussanne did not receive any alimony from Hrithik Roshan after their divorce.

She also urged people not to believe unverified stories circulating on social media, saying there is no evidence to support the long-standing rumours.

Hrithik and Sussanne Continue to Co-Parent

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan ended their marriage in 2014 after several years together. Despite their separation, the former couple continues to maintain a friendly relationship and jointly cares for their two sons.

Their ability to co-parent has often been appreciated by fans, and both have remained supportive of each other even after the divorce.

Sussanne Values Relationships Over Money

Speaking about her sister, Farah Ali Khan said Sussanne has always valued relationships more than money. She added that people should verify facts before believing or sharing false information online.

Her comments have once again brought attention to the importance of avoiding misinformation on social media.

Both Have Moved On

Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with actress Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is dating actor Arslan Goni.

Although both have moved on in their personal lives, they continue to share a respectful bond and work together as parents for the well-being of their children.

Farah Ali Khan's latest statement has once again dismissed the long-running rumours about the alleged Rs 400 crore alimony, making it clear that the claims are baseless.

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