Transfer Trimurthulu OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Actor Vadde Naveen has returned to the big screen after nearly ten years with Transfer Trimurthulu, marking his comeback as both an actor and producer. The film, which released in theatres on June 19, failed to impress audiences despite creating good buzz before its release.

Many viewers felt that the movie's storyline was outdated, while its presentation reminded them of a television serial. As a result, the film received mixed to negative reviews and could not make a strong impact at the box office.

Transfer Trimurthulu OTT Release

The makers have now officially announced the film's digital premiere. Transfer Trimurthulu will begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 17, allowing audiences who missed it in theatres to watch it from home.

Story of the Film

The movie follows Trimurthulu, an honest police constable whose commitment to justice leads to 55 transfers in just ten years, earning him the nickname "Transfer Trimurthulu."

After being transferred to a police station in Araku, where his late father once served, he discovers the file of an unsolved 20-year-old case involving the assault of a tribal woman. As he investigates further, he uncovers shocking facts that link the crime to the son of the current Chief Minister, who is also the state's Home Minister.

Determined to uncover the truth, Trimurthulu takes on powerful people to ensure justice for the victim. The rest of the film focuses on his investigation, the obstacles he faces, and whether he succeeds in exposing the truth.

With its upcoming OTT release on ZEE5, the film is expected to reach a wider audience looking for a crime drama centered on an honest police officer's fight against corruption.

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