Baan Phadthai: A Slice of Bangkok in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's thriving food scene has added another international feather to its cap with the arrival of Baan Phadthai, the Bangkok-based Thai restaurant that has been featured on the Michelin Guide Bangkok's Bib Gourmand list since 2018. The restaurant has opened its first Hyderabad outlet at Knowledge City, Hitech City, bringing its acclaimed Thai flavours and signature dishes to the city.

Founded in Bangkok in 2016 by entrepreneur Frédéric Meyer, Baan Phadthai has built a strong reputation for serving authentic Thai cuisine inspired by traditional family recipes while offering a contemporary dining experience. The Hyderabad launch follows the success of the brand's two outlets in Bengaluru and marks another milestone in its expansion across India.

A Slice of Bangkok in Hyderabad

The restaurant recreates the warmth and charm of traditional Thai homes through immersive interiors, while its menu celebrates the vibrant balance of sweet, sour, spicy and umami flavours that define Thai cuisine. Complementing the food is a thoughtfully curated beverage programme designed to pair with the restaurant's signature offerings.

The Star Attraction: Signature Phad Thai

At the heart of the menu is Baan Phadthai's signature Phad Thai, prepared using premium rice noodles and the restaurant's closely guarded 18-ingredient proprietary sauce. Served tableside, the dish is mixed fresh with tofu, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts before being presented to diners. The Hyderabad version has been subtly adapted to suit Indian palates by balancing its sweetness without compromising the authenticity of the original recipe.

Beyond the Noodles

While the restaurant is renowned for its iconic Phad Thai, the menu extends well beyond its signature dish.

The Yum Yang, a Thai-Chinese style hot and sour chicken salad, stands out with its vibrant blend of tanginess, gentle sweetness and lingering spice, perfectly complemented by tender, well-cooked chicken.

Among the highlights is Tom Yum Kaichiau, a fluffy crab omelette elevated by a rich and aromatic tom yum sauce infused with lemongrass, creating one of the meal's most memorable combinations.

Seafood lovers can opt for Khao Phad Tom Yum, a fragrant tom yum fried rice topped with a fried egg and succulent prawns. A house-made chilli sauce served alongside adds another layer of heat and sweetness, making the dish particularly addictive.

The appetiser selection includes classics such as Gai Tawt (Thai-style fried chicken wings), Poh Pia Tawt (crispy spring rolls), Satay, Laab, and Som Tum Thai, the traditional green papaya salad.

A Sweet Thai Finale

Dessert lovers will notice the absence of the popular mango sticky rice. Instead, Baan Phadthai showcases its signature I-Tim Kati, a smoked coconut ice cream served with sticky rice, roasted peanuts, coconut shavings and crispy rice, creating a delightful mix of creamy textures and nutty flavours.

Bringing Michelin-Recognised Thai Cuisine to Hyderabad

With its Michelin-recognised pedigree, authentic recipes, thoughtfully curated menu and immersive dining experience, Baan Phadthai offers Hyderabad diners an opportunity to enjoy a taste of Bangkok without leaving the city.

For lovers of Thai cuisine, the restaurant promises a dining experience that goes beyond familiar favourites, combining traditional flavours with refined presentation. Whether visiting for its celebrated Phad Thai or exploring the broader menu, Baan Phadthai is poised to become a noteworthy addition to Hyderabad's growing list of premium dining destinations.