666 Operation Dream Theatre Telugu Teaser Unveiled

The much awaited 666 Operation Dream Theatre held a screening of its teaser just for the media. The event was studded with the entire cast, led by Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Daali Dhananjaya, Priyanka Mohan, Aditi Balan, and the crew led by Director Hemanth M Rao, Producer Vaishak J Gowda, DOP Advaitha Gurumurthy, Music Director Charan Raj, and Production Designer Vishwas Kashyap.

The teaser sets up the world of 666 Operation Dream Theatre beautifully. The makers had positioned this as a spy drama, a homage to the CID 999 series starring the legendary Dr. Rajkumar. The era, a mission, a veteran agent, an aspiring agent, a masked man, the 'Flap on the Eyes' bad guy, a mother and her fairy tale, and Dhananjaya adding the twist at the end.

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, as Agent Prakash, sets up the explosion and blazes the screen, with his eyes being the most dangerous weapon an agent can have. Dhananjaya, as the agent who is confused about the proceedings, is convincing until you see him pull the rug out in the last few seconds of the teaser.

The teaser has everything that is set up to tease the audience. Advaitha Gurumurthy and Vishwas Kashyap have set this world up splendidly. Vishwas has built a world from imagination to the final frame. Not a single place does it feel like it's created for the film, and that is the true brilliance of his craft.

Advaitha Gurumurthy, known for visually painting a story by himself, brings the glory of yesteryears onto the big screen. To watch it on the big screen is to watch poetry unfold in visuals. His lighting, and the way he blends the camera into the narrative, adds layers to the already layered teaser.

Hemanth Rao continues to surprise with every film he directs. His ability to extract the best out of every technician and actor is commendable. The passion to tell a story larger than life, determined, and honest to its essence shows his love for cinema. To everyone who has not experienced vintage cinema on the big screen but has heard about it, this is your only chance to witness it unfurl its glory on the big screen.

Charan Raj is the star of everything that he puts his hands on. A man of few words but a million notes, he delivers the perfect knockout in the teaser. While the others take you to the era, Charan makes you stay in it.

Costumes by Inchara Suresh deserve a special mention. They take the audience to the era of well-dressed men, bell-bottom pants, sharp suits, and the embellished long capes of the villains.

Touted to be one of the biggest projects of this year, 666 Operation Dream Theatre is directed by Hemanth M Rao and produced by Vaishak J Gowda under his banner, Vaishak J Films. Music is composed by Charan Raj, cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy, production design is helmed by Vishwas Kashyap, and costumes are by Inchara Suresh.

At The Teaser Launch, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar: "Even legendary actors need a guru, and directors play that role in all our lives. Dhananjaya is an actor par excellence, who looks great on screen. I’ve always felt that he deserves greater success. This film is special to me. Dr. Vaishak, my producer, I’ve seen him since he was a child, and to see him become my producer is such a nice feeling. Hemanth Rao is today's generation's Puttanna Kanagal, Panthulu, K. Balachander, and Bharathiraja. His way of conceiving a story is on par with all of these legends."

Director Hemanth M Rao said, "I had to face a lot of obstacles to find a producer for my first film, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. After 10 years of a film journey, to find a wonderful producer like Vaishak J Gowda is truly special. Doctors and teachers, and their professions, have a lot to do with adding value to the world. Our profession is a field of obsession. I strongly believe that art is important. Cinema is a field that mixes all of the other fields like arts and commerce, and is an amalgamation of so many art forms. I have a huge family behind me to make this film. I’ve always said we need an entire village to make a film. The biggest strength we have behind us is Shivanna. He has seen the pinnacle of success, yet retains a childlike curiosity towards his craft. It is an electrifying experience to be with him on the sets. Dhananjaya, Priyanka, and Aditi are a fantastic set of actors. The film is packed with terrific performers."

Speaking at the event, producer Vaishak J Gowda said, "I have been a huge fan of cinema since the age of 11, especially a huge fan of Shivanna. I've grown up watching his movies, and he's a great inspiration. The Kannada film industry has had a glorious journey of 92 years, and it has been possible with every rupee that the audience has paid from their pockets. I am forever grateful to the audience and would only request them to grace the theatres with their presence for 666 Operation Dream Theatre. It will be worth their time and money."

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar said, "Even legendary actors need a guru, and directors play that role in all our lives. Dhananjaya is an actor par excellence, who looks great on screen. I’ve always felt that he deserves greater success. This film is special to me. Dr. Vaishak, my producer, I’ve seen him since he was a child, and to see him become my producer is such a nice feeling. Hemanth Rao is today’s generation’s Puttanna Kanagal, Panthulu, K. Balachander, and Bharathiraja. His way of conceiving a story is on par with all of these legends."

Dhananjaya said, "When I see people like Hemanth Rao and their work, the burning desire to somehow be a part of their projects always exists. When I was talking to a couple of friends about wanting to be a part of Hemanth’s project, a week later I got a message from Hemanth. It feels like the divine spirit of the artwork itself held him back in the Kannada film industry to give someone like me, who’s always hungry for better characters, a chance to play Agent Shankar. I’ve been a huge fan of both Aditi Balan and Priyanka Mohan. They are tremendously talented performers. To be a part of Hemanth’s project is like becoming a student of cinema; you get to learn every day. Shivanna is a live example of keeping the child in you alive. There’s no bigger person than Shivanna to show you how it’s done. The teaser is just a small glimpse into our world. The film will have many more surprises."

Addressing the media, Priyanka Mohan said, "I was waiting for a good opportunity, and thank God I got this project. I’ve worked with Shivanna sir in Captain Miller. Aditi and I have acted in three movies together. She’s a terrific performer. The visuals look brilliant on the big screen, and Advaith deserves all the praise. I’ve always been a huge fan of Charan Raj’s music and am waiting to see what he’s pulled off in the film."

Advaitha Gurumurthy said, "This is my 19th film, and every technician from my generation harbours the dream of working with Shivanna. I thank Vaishak and Hemanth for making this dream come true. Priyanka, when she joined us on the sets, floored Hemanth and me with her performance. We were awestruck by her range. Aditi is more of a friend and confidante on set, and she delivers a stellar performance every time. To see the final output of the teaser today felt awesome."

Vishwas Kashyap, the production designer, said, "We’ve built over 20 sets in the film, each bigger than the other. Everything on the set is thoroughly brainstormed, and what you’re seeing is the result of all the hard work of the entire team."

Charan Raj said, "I always take pride in the fact that I am a part of Hemanth Rao and team. To work with Shivanna and Dhananjaya sir again is such a pleasure. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be working on this project."