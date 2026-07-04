Amarnath Yatra 2026: Beware of Fake Helicopter Booking Scams

The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir began on July 3, with thousands of devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine. As the number of pilgrims continues to grow, authorities have issued an important warning about online fraud targeting devotees.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), along with central and state security agencies, has advised pilgrims to stay alert against fake helicopter booking websites, counterfeit yatra permits, and other cyber scams.

Fake Helicopter Booking Scams on the Rise

Helicopter services are in high demand during the Amarnath Yatra, especially among elderly pilgrims and those who find the trek physically challenging. Taking advantage of this demand, cybercriminals have created fake websites and fraudulent booking links to cheat people.

Authorities have urged devotees to book helicopter services only through the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) portal or other authorized government platforms.

Pilgrims should always check that the website address ends with the ".gov.in" domain before making any online payment. Officials have also advised people not to trust booking advertisements shared on social media.

Fake Officials and Forged Yatra Permits

Authorities have also reported incidents involving people pretending to be government officials.

In a recent case, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man in Ganderbal district for allegedly posing as a government official and demanding money from local businesses and service providers along the yatra route.

Officials have also uncovered cases of fake Amarnath Yatra permits. During inspections at Lakhanpur and Kathua checkpoints, authorities found nearly 430 pilgrims carrying forged permits. Investigations revealed that unauthorized travel agencies had issued fake entry passes after collecting large sums of money.

Legal action has been initiated against the agencies involved.

Safety Tips for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Authorities have issued the following safety guidelines:

Register and book services only through the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website.

Avoid sending money to personal bank accounts or unknown UPI IDs.

Do not trust discounted or instant booking offers shared on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, or other social media platforms.

Verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a government official before making any payment.

If you suspect a cyber fraud, immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or file a complaint through the official cybercrime portal.

Authorities Urge Pilgrims to Stay Alert

Security agencies have increased surveillance throughout the Amarnath Yatra and are conducting awareness campaigns to protect devotees from fraud.

Pilgrims are advised to remain cautious, use only official booking platforms, and avoid offers that appear suspicious to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage.

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