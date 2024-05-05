Naidu, Lokesh named prime accused in TDP misinformation case, CID begins probe

Vijayawada: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for spreading fake propaganda and misinformation about the Land Titling Act ahead of the May 13 elections. A case has been filed against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh who is the party's general secretary, and 10 others, naming Naidu and Lokesh as the primary accused.

The Election Commission has taken action against the TDP for running a misinformation campaign through paid IVR calls that mislead the public about the Land Titling Act, despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. This was after the ruling YSRCP party’s MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan filed a complaint requesting action against the TDP's false propaganda efforts on April 29.

Following the complaint, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer ordered the Cyber Cell of the Mangalagiri CID to investigate the misinformation campaign and submit a report on actions taken immediately.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had criticised the TDP for launching a smear campaign against the YSRCP over the Land Titling Act.

“They are spreading misinformation on the Land Titling Act. People were flooded with messages and IVRS calls regarding the same, and they are using every medium to tarnish Jagan's image. However, even in the remote villages, my true leadership qualities are recognized,” CM Jagan told the gathering in Eluru.

