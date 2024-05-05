INDIA bloc mired in controversies since formation: UP CM

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the INDIA bloc has been surrounded by controversies since its formation.

Speaking to the media at his residence, the chief minister remarked, "This is the reason why only controversial statements of its leaders are coming to the fore. This is nothing new for them. This is their character."

He added, "INDIA bloc is an alliance of selfishness. The statements are being made by their leaders to please the enemies of India and create discord and disharmony in society for petty political ends."

He further mentioned that through their statements, the opposition is causing irreparable damage to national security and integrity.

"This is the character of family-based political parties. The statements of Congress, National Conference and Samajwadi Party leaders encourage anti-nationals, promote terrorism, and threaten national security while insulting the martyrdom of the brave soldiers of India. It is not just during elections that they engage in such behaviour but they consistently make such statements", he said.

"They have no control over any of their leaders. That is why they are using disrespectful language," he added.

The chief minister said, "The dominance of dynastic rule, which previously held sway, has waned, and the selection of representatives now reflects the true will of the people. This transformation is evident in the outcomes of the recent Panchayat elections."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.