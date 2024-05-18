Video: CM Jagan Gets Rousing Welcome in England

Hyderabad: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received a grand welcome after his arrival at Luton town in England on Saturday.

The YSRCP chief was received by the enthusiastic crowd of party supporters and Non-Resident Telugus in Luton. “Jagan Anna” slogans rented the air. The party supporters were seen shaking hands and interacting with the chief minister. The chief minister obliged to take selfies with them.

After a rigorous election campaign in scorching heat and series of Siddham meetings, CM Jagan along with his family left for a United Kingdom tour on Friday night. The YSRCP chief is visiting the UK from May 17 to June 1 with his family members.

