Is He the Villain in SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29?

All eyes are on SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's most anticipated film SSMB 29. This is one of the most eagerly awaited films nationally. It is touted to be a jungle-adventure film and Mahesh Babu has already started prepping for the role. He underwent training in Germany's Black Forest under trainer Dr. Harry König. The latest is that a prominent actor has been zeroed in to play the antagonist role opposite Mahesh in this prestigious film.

He is none other than prominent Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks to join the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated film, SSMB 29. Directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster hits like "Baahubali" and "RRR," this film already has a buzz with superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The potential inclusion of Prithviraj, a versatile actor celebrated for his powerful performances in films like "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" and "Lucifer," adds another layer of intrigue to this high-profile project.

SSMB 29 is shaping up to be an epic cinematic experience, blending Rajamouli's masterful storytelling with Mahesh Babu's magnetic screen presence. Adding Prithviraj to the mix promises an explosive combination of talent and charisma, making this film one of the most anticipated releases. With Rajamouli's penchant for grand narratives and Mahesh Babu's star power, Prithviraj's involvement could elevate the project to new heights.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation and hoping to see these powerhouses share the screen. If the deal goes through, SSMB 29 will undoubtedly become a landmark film, setting new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling development!