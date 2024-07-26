Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli movie's rumoured title is here

Superstar Mahesh Babu's movie with SS Rajamouli is yet to be launched. The launch date will be announced soon.

The rumour in the town is that Gold has been finalized as the title of the movie. As of now, there is neither official confirmation nor denial regarding the title.

Gold is something whose meaning is known to everyone regardless of their mother tongue. It is a commonly used English word in India and across the world.

The film is produced by KL Narayana. Its music is by MM Keeravani. Recently, there were rumours that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be essaying a negative role in it.