AP Inter Result 2025: Recounting and Reverification Dates Announced

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared that both 1st and 2nd year students who want to apply for Recounting (RC) or Scanned Copy-cum-Reverification (RV) of their answer sheets can do so between April 13 and April 22, 2025. This gives the students a chance to check their answer sheets and make sure their marks are being calculated correctly.

Key Dates to Note

Application Window: 13th April to 22nd April, 2025

Process: Students can request for Recounting (RC) or Scanned Copy-cum-Reverification (RV) of their answer sheets

How to Apply

Candidates are requested to log in to the official website of BIEAP and file their application within the given dates. It is important to make sure that all information is correctly filled in the application form.

Importance of RC and RV

The Recount and Reverification procedure gives students the chance to recount their answer papers and verify that their marks have been calculated appropriately. The process can correct any errors or anomalies that have happened during the evaluation process.

