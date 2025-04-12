AP Inter Results 2025 Released by BIEAP: Check at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Results 2025. Students who attended the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) in March 2025 can now check their results online. The AP inter results are out now, check your score using these two methods.

How to Check Your Results:

Online Method

Go to resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click the 'AP IPE Results 2025' link

Select your class (1st Year or 2nd Year)

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on Submit to see your scorecard

Check the results and download the Scorecard in PDF.

WhatsApp Method

Send a "Hi" message on WhatsApp at 9552300009 (Mana Mitra Service)

Follow the instructions to see your results

You can also check the AP Inter results from education.sakshi.com

You can download and save, or print your results for later use. Well done to all students for sitting your exams! Look at your results now and find out how you got on!

All the Best!

Also read: BIEAP Intermediate 2025 Results Live Today at 11 AM: Check Results Here