BIEAP Intermediate 2025 Results Live Today at 11 AM: Check Results Here

It is D-day for Intermeidate Students in Andhra Pradesh. The wait is finally over. The Intermediate results 2025 for Andhra Pradesh state is going to be announced today, April 12 at 11 AM. The Board of Intermediate Education for AP (BIEAP) has officially announced this on its portal.

The Intermediate first year and second year students can view their results on BIEAP's official website,resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermediate examinations 2025 were conducted between March 1 and March 20, with practical examinations held between February 10 to February 20.

Over 10 lakh students have appeared for the IPE Exam 2025, including first year and second year. The parents, relatives, teachers and colleges are equally anxious about the Inter results.

How to Check AP Inter Result 2025

To verify the BIEAP inter result 2025, students can use the following steps:

Go to the official websites of BIEAP: resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bieap.gov.in

Go to Sakshi Education for Inter Results Live: education.sakshi.com

Click on the result link.

Enter the login details, such as the application number and date of birth.

The BIEAP inter scorecard 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen for download.

Save the scorecard PDF and get a hard copy for future use.

Downloading the BIEAP Inter Scorecard 2025 PDF

To download the BIEAP inter scorecard 2025 PDF, the students can use the following steps:

Go to the official website of BIEAP resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link for the BIEAP inter scorecard 2025 PDF.

Enter the login details, i.e., the application number and date of birth.

The BIEAP inter scorecard 2025 PDF will be accessible for download.

Save the PDF of the scorecard in your system for reference purposes and get a hard copy.

Stay Updated

For the latest news on AP Inter Result 2025, a direct link and more, keep visiting this blog. We will notify you with all the details as and when the results are announced.