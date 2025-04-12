China Issues 85,000+ Visas to Indians in 2025, Eases Travel Norms

China is making significant efforts to attract Indian tourists by easing visa regulations and promoting cross-border travel. As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens—marking a major step in strengthening people-to-people ties.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shared the update on social media, warmly inviting Indian citizens to explore China.

“Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This marks a sharp rise since March, when China had issued 50,000 visas to Indians. Xu had then invited Indians to enjoy the spring season in China and experience its culture firsthand.

China Eases Visa Norms for Indian Travellers

To make travel easier and more appealing for Indian tourists, China has implemented several visa relaxations:

No more online appointments: Indian applicants no longer need to schedule online appointments for submitting visa applications.

Biometric exemption: Short-term travellers are now exempt from submitting biometric data, reducing wait time.

Faster processing: Visa approvals are being processed more quickly under the new system.

Reduced visa fees: China has lowered its visa fees to encourage more Indians to travel.

These reforms are part of a larger diplomatic effort to boost tourism and economic cooperation between the two countries.

India-China Resume Flights After 5 Years

In another positive development, India and China have agreed to resume direct air services after nearly five years. The move followed talks between India’s Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in January 2025.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that both countries are negotiating a framework to restart flights soon.

Diplomatic Thaw After Years of Tension

Relations between India and China had deteriorated after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. However, both nations have taken steps to ease tensions, including a military disengagement agreement in October 2024 and talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping.

With relaxed visa rules, resumed air links, and growing tourism promotion, China is opening its doors wider to Indian travellers in 2025, signaling a fresh chapter in bilateral ties.