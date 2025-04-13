Anakapalli Fireworks Factory Explosion: 8 Workers Dead

A tragic explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kailasapatnam village, Kotauratla mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, claimed the lives of eight workers today. Several others were seriously injured and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Since it was a Sunday, only 15 workers were at the unit when the blast happened. The explosion was loud and powerful, causing a big fire and scattering debris across the area. Locals who heard the loud noise quickly called the police and fire department.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and worked to bring the blaze under control. District Collector Vijaya Krishnan visited the site and has ordered a detailed inquiry into the cause of the blast. She also directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and support for the victims' families.

Earlier this month, a similar explosion at a firecracker unit near Deesa town in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district killed seven people and led to a partial building collapse, raising fresh concerns about safety practices in such factories.