Oscars 2027: Rajamouli's RRR Gets Rare Honour, Power of Indian Cinema!

Apr 11, 2025, 10:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

In a historic move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the addition of a brand-new category at the Oscars — Stunt Design. Starting with films releasing in 2027, the Academy will honor excellence in stunt choreography and design, acknowledging the artistry and skill that go into crafting high-octane action sequences.

This new category will debut at the 100th Academy Awards, a milestone year that aims to celebrate not just storytelling but also the unsung heroes behind the action.

RRR Featured in Official Oscars Poster

To mark the announcement, the Academy unveiled a poster featuring three standout films known for their stunt work:

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mission: Impossible
  • RRR

The inclusion of India’s RRR alongside these global blockbusters has stirred excitement across the Indian film fraternity and among fans. Telugu audiences, in particular, are celebrating the moment as yet another international recognition of the film’s impact.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR had already captured the world’s attention by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. Now, its groundbreaking action and stunt sequences are earning global applause.

Rajamouli’s Emotional Reaction

Reacting to the announcement, director SS Rajamouli expressed heartfelt gratitude on social media.

“A dream of 100 years has finally come true. From 2027, the Oscars will honor stunt design. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this art form. Seeing RRR featured in the official announcement made me emotional.”

A Big Win for Indian Cinema

The addition of this category and RRR’s presence in the global conversation reflect the growing recognition of Indian cinema’s technical brilliance and storytelling power. As the Academy evolves to represent diverse forms of cinematic excellence, films like RRR continue to break barriers and inspire pride across the nation.


