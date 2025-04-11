Is Your Office Coffee a Health Hazard?

That tiny cup of coffee you sip every morning at work — and the refills you grab to stay sharp throughout the day — could be posing a hidden health risk.

A recent study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases has found that coffee brewed using common office machines may contribute to rising cholesterol levels.

Researchers in Sweden analyzed coffee samples from 14 machines across four different workplaces to compare the effects of office-made coffee with coffee brewed at home. The results revealed the presence of cafestol and kahweol — two compounds known to raise levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein), commonly referred to as "bad" cholesterol.

The study noted: “Intake of insufficiently filtered coffee during working hours could be an overlooked factor for cardiovascular health due to its effect on plasma cholesterol concentrations.”

The machines examined in the study included:

Brewing machines using metal filters

Liquid-model machines that mix coffee concentrate with hot water (no filter involved)

Instant coffee machines that use freeze-dried coffee and hot water

In contrast, coffee brewed at home using paper filters, drip brewers, percolators, or even a French press was found to have significantly lower concentrations of these cholesterol-raising compounds.

Researchers concluded that switching to paper-filtered coffee could help lower LDL cholesterol levels, suggesting a simple change could benefit workplace health.

The study urges companies to raise awareness about the potential risks of office coffee and encourages employees to consider bringing their own brew — a healthier pick-me-up to help them push through their deadlines.

Also read: What’s the Right Time to Eat Fruit? Here’s the Truth You Need to Know