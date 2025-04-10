What’s the Right Time to Eat Fruit? Here’s the Truth You Need to Know

In the cacophony of health fads promoted by celebrities, dietitians, and nutritionists on social media, it can often be a daunting task to keep up with the ever-evolving trends.

One celebrity might advise their followers to eat fruits on an empty stomach, while another might caution against doing so to prevent blood sugar spikes. Meanwhile, a third person, who is completely unaware of this brewing discussion, might drop a bombshell and tell you that you should not eat fruits after 2 pm.

As opinions keep piling on, your question remains unanswered: What time of the day should you really be eating fruits?

According to Healthline, "Any time of the day is a great time to eat fruit. There’s no evidence that you should avoid fruit in the afternoon or around meals. Fruits are healthy, nutritious foods that can be eaten throughout the day."

However, in certain cases, such as for someone diagnosed with diabetes, the timing of fruit intake might make a difference.

Fruits are an excellent way to add nutrition to your diet. The high fibre content in some fruits can help you feel full for longer periods, helping you maintain a calorie-deficit diet.

How a particular category of food reacts in the body varies from person to person. Sometimes, eating fruit on an empty stomach might cause acid reflux or heartburn.

So instead of relying on what celebrities or influencers follow, it is important to understand your own body. As every body is different, it is essential to observe how different foods affect you in order to design a tailored diet that will help you achieve your goals.

