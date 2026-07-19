Hyderabad Welcomes Nando's at Sarath City Mall as Crowds Pour In

Global restaurant chain Nando’s has expanded its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of its second outlet in the city at Sarath City Capital Mall aka AMB Cinemas Mall. The new restaurant follows the brand’s first Hyderabad location at RMZ Nexcity and is aimed at serving customers in the city’s western corridor.

Known for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, Nando’s offers chicken that is marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled to order, and served with a choice of spice levels ranging from Mild to Extra Hot. The menu also includes burgers, wraps, rice bowls, salads, and a range of vegetarian options.

The new outlet has been designed as a casual dining space for families, friends, and groups. The opening is part of the global food chain's ongoing expansion in India as it seeks to strengthen its footprint in key metropolitan markets.

According to them, its marinades and sauces are made without artificial flavours or colourants, while the flame-grilling method and customisable spice levels remain central to the Nando’s dining experience. The new Hyderabad outlet also features the brand’s signature contemporary African-inspired interiors and décor.

To coincide with the launch, Nando’s has introduced a weekday lunch offering at both its Hyderabad outlets. Available from Monday to Friday, the lunch menu starts at ₹239 and includes a flame-grilled meal along with free bottomless Coca-Cola.