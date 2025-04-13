SSMB 29 Update: Rajamouli Ropes in Deva Katta as Dialogue Writer

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film SSMB 29, directed by the talented SS Rajamouli, is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema. Following the global success of RRR, Rajamouli’s next venture has caught the attention of fans worldwide. The film is being made on a grand scale with a stellar cast and crew. Recently, another big name joined the team, adding to the excitement.

Deva Katta, the director known for films like Prasthanam and Republic, has been brought in as the dialogue writer for SSMB 29. This marks his second collaboration with Rajamouli after working together on Baahubali, where Deva Katta contributed a few impactful dialogues. For RRR, Rajamouli worked with Sai Madhav Burra, but now he has reunited with Deva Katta for this massive project.

Deva Katta is known for his powerful and intense dialogues, which has made his involvement in SSMB 29 even more exciting for fans. While the news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it has already sparked a lot of buzz.

The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. Set to be a forest-themed action-adventure, SSMB 29 is being produced by KL Narayana, with MM Keeravani composing the music. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this big-budget film.