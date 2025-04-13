India, Russia celebrate 78 years of diplomatic relations with cycle rally

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Celebrating the 78th anniversary of the Russia-India diplomatic relationship on Sunday, a cycle rally was organised in New Delhi where more than 300 people participated in the event.

The cycling rally also commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Russian victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

According to the Russian Embassy, more than 300 people took part in the event.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov took to X and extended greetings on the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"Warm greetings to our Indian friends on the 78th anniversary of Russia-India diplomatic relations! Our unwavering friendship, mutual respect and strategic partnership are a matter of pride for us. We are committed to taking these precious relations to new heights. Hail Russia, Hail India!" he posted.

The strategic partnership of Russia and India is distinguished by the scale and depth of ties in politics, trade and technology, science, education and culture, the Russian Embassy stated.

It announced that New Delhi and Moscow are collaborating on investment projects, developing transport networks, and working together in space exploration and nuclear energy.

"Among the key areas are energy security and military-technical cooperation," the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

"The high dynamics of Russian-Indian contacts at all levels, as well as the record trade turnover, reflect our countries' commitment to further enhancement of equal, trusting and mutually beneficial cooperation. The volume of bilateral tourism is growing; business, cultural and educational exchanges are expanding," the statement added.

"With India, we are connected by many decades of fruitful and effective interstate interaction and centuries of true friendship and civilisational dialogue. Our task is to cherish and enrich this heritage," the Russian Embassy added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to participate in Russia's Victory Day celebrations next month.

"Our Prime Minister has received an invitation to participate in the Victory Day celebrations. We will be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebration at the appropriate time," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian media TASS, quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, reported that PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to attend the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War celebrations on Red Square in Moscow next month.

The report indicated that participation of a ceremonial detachment of the Indian armed forces in the parade on Red Square is also being worked out.

On March 27, addressing the first international conference, 'Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations,' Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that preparations are being made for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India.

He also stated that the political dialogue between India and Russia is "developing dynamically" and is facilitated by the fact that Moscow and New Delhi "have close or even coinciding views on the objectively emerging multipolar world order."

"Relations between our countries have a long history. It can be said that they have stood the test of time more than once. Today, Russia and India are developing equal cooperation based on sincere, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," Lavrov added.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also addressed the conference, where he stressed that New Delhi-Moscow ties continue to expand and deepen in the backdrop of a dynamic world order.

The EAM stated that further enhancement of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia continues to be a shared foreign policy priority for both countries.

"Through every shift and realignment, India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and find new opportunities for mutual benefit and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity. Our diplomatic engagements continue to be marked by frequent high-level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms and a commitment to each other's core interest," said EAM Jaishankar.

