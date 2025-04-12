Education System in Andhra Pradesh Collapsed Under TDP-led Coalition Govt

Tadepalli, April 12: Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, accusing it of completely derailing the education system. He asserted that under the leadership of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, underprivileged students had access to quality education and studied without worry. In contrast, he said, the present administration has created an environment where students are struggling even to pay their fees.

He alleged that the government is deliberately holding back fee reimbursement funds as part of a politically motivated vendetta, pushing nearly 11 lakh students into uncertainty and distress. While the total pending dues amount to ₹2,800 crore, only ₹700 crore has been disbursed — and that too, Nagarjuna claimed, was after widespread protests.

He criticized Minister Nara Lokesh, calling him a “Twitter King” who only engages with his party’s followers online, turning a blind eye to the pressing concerns of students unable to pursue their education. Nagarjuna demanded to know why Lokesh remains silent on the plight of those forced to abandon their studies due to financial hardship.

He further accused the coalition government of jeopardizing the future of students, many of whom are now compelled to take up manual labor to make ends meet. He lamented the deteriorating state of universities and the government's lack of empathy toward poor students.

Nagarjuna called for the immediate release of ₹700 crore every quarter to resolve the crisis and demanded that the government clear all pending dues without delay to secure the future of lakhs of students.